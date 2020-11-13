3 school districts participating in voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three local school districts will begin rapid coronavirus testing in the third week of November.
Nine Ohio school districts were selected to participate in a rapid coronavirus test pilot public health evaluation.
Lakota, Mason and Princeton City Schools will be participating.
According to a release from Princeton City Schools, the quick test will be performed on voluntary participants, with parental and student consent.
The test can be performed with results in about 20 minutes.
“We are proud to be a part of this statewide study,” Lakota Superintendent Matthew Miller said in the release. “Having been in school all day, every day, since August 17, our data shows that there is little to no spread in the classroom when everyone is wearing a mask. We are hopeful that our state leaders will use the data from this study to lessen the number of days required for quarantine due to a positive case in a school setting.”
The purpose of the rapid tests is to determine if and how cases are spread among children, regardless of symptoms.
“We look forward to getting more scientific data that will be useful for schools dealing with the quarantine dilemma, and will give schools and communities who may not yet have opened their doors more information about how to safely come back to school in buildings," Mason City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Cooper said.
Superintendent of Princeton City Schools Tom Burton said this evaluation will give researchers data to understand the potential benefits and risks of mask usage for COVID-19.
“Scientific data is critical to making the best decisions for our students, staff, families, and communities," he said.
The voluntary evaluation is being sponsored by Governor DeWine’s office, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Department of Insurance.
