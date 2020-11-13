One injured after semi fire on NB I-71/75 in NKY

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A semi tractor-trailer fire shut down northbound Interstate 71/75 near Walton Friday morning.
One person was injured, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
All lanes are now open, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Twitter.
This is the second truck crash this week to shut down northbound I-71/75 in northern Kentucky.
Early Wednesday, a commercial truck jackknifed on the Brent Spence Bridge’s northbound deck around 2:45 a.m. Shortly after, a box truck carrying potassium hydroxide crashed into the semi, causing a massive fire on the bridge that has damaged it and shut it down indefinitely.
The Brent Spence Bridge closure might last a while, transportation officials announced Thursday.
It could be a few weeks to a month, maybe even longer, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
With the repairs expected to take a long time, drivers should prepare now for the disruption in traffic, he added.
