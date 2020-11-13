Teen dies after crash in Monroe, coroner says

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - A teenager died early Wednesday after a crash in Monroe, according to the Butler County Coroner Lisa Mannix.
Benjamin Maidon, 15, of Middletown, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday from head trauma sustained in the crash, the coroner reported.
The crash happened in the 6100 block of Hamilton-Middletown Road (State Route 4) near Apple Knoll Lane at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release sent Wednesday by police.
Three ambulances responded to initial emergency communication reports of one person dead at the scene and another missing.
Fire departments from Liberty Township, Trenton and Middletown all assisted Monroe transport four people total to hospitals including West Chester Hospital, according to initial reports and dispatchers in Monroe and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
