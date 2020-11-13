Warren Co. ‘overwhelmed’ with number of new positive COVID-19 cases, health district says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Health District (WCHD) said they have become overwhelmed with the rapid acceleration in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases being reported.
On Friday, the health district said they are averaging 110 new cases daily, with a recent peak of 175 cases reported in one day.
There has been a 72% increase in the average daily cases since Nov. 1 and a 440% increase in reported cases since Oct. 1.
“We are at a critical point in the response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the health district said.
According to the health district, to manage the surge in cases additional contact tracers have been hired in addition to contracts signed with local universities for additional assistance.
However, until the additional resources can be in place, WCHD is going to be sending cases that are not able to be contacted via phone or a letter including:
- Informing them of their positive result for COVID-19
- Education on isolation
- Education on quarantine for any household contacts
- Education on what constitutes someone as a close contact
- Asking the case to call any close contacts they identify during their contagious period and inform contact of their exposure so contact may begin their quarantine
The district said if you have tested positive for COVID-19, isolate away from others.
“It is imperative that everyone increases their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Now is the time to focus on the measures we know can slow the spread of the virus and protect yourself and others,” the district said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.