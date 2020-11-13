City Hall to be closed to the public for ‘several weeks,’ mayor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Greater Cincinnati’s Healthcare leaders discussed current hospital capacity, safety measures for the holidays, and current tools available to help the region.
“Our strength is in our shared mission to protect lives, care for the ill, and work together to defeat COVID-19,” the Health Collaborative said in a news release.
Effective Monday, Nov. 16, Mayor John Cranley said they will be closing City Hall to the public to ensure the safety of the public and city employees.
“During this time we will reconfigure council chambers, add barriers to increase separation, and install air purifiers where possible. The number of positive cases in our community is significantly worse than it was in the spring, reaching an all time high over last several days,” he said.
Cranley said residents should not disregard warnings from health officials.
“Wear masks. Avoid groups. Practice healthy behavioral measures like washing your hands and wiping down common contact surfaces. Take this seriously. We are counting on you,” he said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported a record-breaking 7,101 new COVID-19 cases for the state on Thursday.
Ohio is currently at the highest point for both hospitalized and ICU patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
“I often hear people say that the increase in cases is because we are doing more testing. Our testing has increased but our cases have spiked dramatically—almost four times the amount of our testing increase,” DeWine said.
Health officials said Ohioans must get back to the basic principles.
Wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and not expanding personal bubbles will help bring the COVID-19 spread under control, the officials stated.
