Woman charged with child endangerment after leading police on a chase with her children in the car

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman was charged Friday with child endangerment after leading police on a chase with her children in the car.
According to court documents, police attempted to pull over Nija Love, 18, on Thursday, Love refused to stop and fled the scene.
Police say there were three passengers in the car, two of which were Love’s children, one of which is 1 year old and the other is 7 months old.
While fleeing, court documents say Love put her passengers and other drivers at a “substantial risk of serious harm.”
Love and the car she was driving were involved in an assault at the McDonald’s on North Bend Rd., according to the documents.
Police say they chased Love as she drove recklessly with her lights off.
Eventually, police say they were able to stop the car and took Love into custody.
