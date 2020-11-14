Beshear warns ‘additional steps’ may be taken if red zone county recommendations aren’t followed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth Saturday, saying additional steps may be taken if case numbers don’t de-escalate.
“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Beshear said in a release. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”
Saturday’s report confirms 3,303 additional cases of COVID-19 within Kentucky, with the total number of cases in Kentucky now reported at 136,137.
Of those cases, 419 were reported as children aged 18 or younger.
Eleven additional deaths were confirmed Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus is now reported at 1,658.
“So please, do your part. Do your civic duty. Wear your mask. There is so much suffering out there right now,”Beshear said. “If we’re not careful, it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the new numbers could bring Kentucky on track for another record breaking week of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
“We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim," Stack said. "I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine.”
The commonwealth is now reporting a 8.95 percent positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average.
Additional information provided in Saturday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,378
- Patients currently within the ICU: 308
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 167
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
