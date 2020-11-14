Community searching for answers after four juveniles shot Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A community is searching for answers after four juveniles were shot in Winton Hills Saturday evening.
Police say there are two male and two female victims, all between the ages of 12 and 15.
The shooting took place a little after 5 p.m. in the 400 Block of Kings Run Drive, according to CPD.
Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening and all the victims were transported to a nearby hospital.
“Just the fact that kids in that age range are out they should be able to play safely nit’s concerning,” said a witness Ronell Harris.
“From my understanding two of my nieces and one of my next-door neighbor’s kids got hit by gunfire,” said Harris.
Harris said he ran to the scene after getting a call about the shooting. He says he saw three of the victims, one was shot in the leg and another in the back.
FOX19 asked Harris if he thought it was a random act and he said, “It had to be these kids don’t mess with nobody the one that got hit in the back was a straight-A student.”
“I’m still wondering why because if this can happen in our neighborhood it’s going to happen anywhere with somebody just driving by and shooting kids at random,” said Harris.
“These kids didn’t do nothing to anybody these kids are good kids and I know them all and they don’t bother nobody but to just drive by and shoot them with no cause that’s unsettling,” Harris said.
Police say there is currently no information on the suspects.
