Delivery driver held at gunpoint, suspect facing kidnapping and robbery charges

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -A man is facing kidnapping and robbery charges after Miami Township police say he held a delivery driver at gunpoint and forced her to drive before fleeing.
Varien M. Bennett Jr., 24, was arrested Friday after a string of robberies and thefts occurred this week, police said.
Bennett is held at the Clermont County jail without bond.
