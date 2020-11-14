Delivery driver held at gunpoint, suspect facing kidnapping and robbery charges

Delivery driver held at gunpoint, suspect facing kidnapping and robbery charges
Verian M. Bennett Jr., 24, was arrested by Miami Township police Friday. (Source: Miami Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:16 AM

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -A man is facing kidnapping and robbery charges after Miami Township police say he held a delivery driver at gunpoint and forced her to drive before fleeing.

Varien M. Bennett Jr., 24, was arrested Friday after a string of robberies and thefts occurred this week, police said.

Bennett is held at the Clermont County jail without bond.

