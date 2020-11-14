First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Strong wind gusts possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The remainder of your Saturday evening will be dry however, look for rain chances to develop as we get closer to midnight.
Periods of heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Sunday morning before tapering by mid to late morning.
The bigger story will be the wind as there could be gusts upwards of 50 mph through the afternoon. There is a risk of downed power lines and power outages.
Look for temperatures to fall into the 40s through your Sunday.
After Sunday the weather will be dry, sunny, and cooler than average through the middle part of the workweek.
