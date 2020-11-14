Man hospitalized, four suspects on the run after home invasion robbery in Burlington

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has been hospitalized and four suspects are on the run after a home invasion robbery in Burlington Saturday afternoon.
Officials say Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at 5900 block of Ethan Drive a little before 1:30 p.m.
Deputies say they learned that minutes before dialing 911, the victims, a 21-year-old man, his mother and a 9-year-old sibling were abruptly confronted at their home by four armed men.
The suspects, according to deputies, demanded cash, ransacked the house and demanded keys to the victim’s car.
The 21-year-old victim was “pistol-whipped” during the robbery, officials say he sustained “significant injuries” and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Officials say he is currently in stable condition.
During the robbery, deputies say a gunshot was fired through the ceiling by a suspect but no one was injured by the shot.
The suspects found the key to the Dodge Charger that was parked in the driveway and took off in it and the Jeep Grand Cherokee they arrived in, deputies say.
Officials say the suspects are described as young and were wearing black jackets, beanies and partial face coverings. The stolen Dodge Charger bears Kentucky Registration: 224PRY and has been entered as stolen.
They say if anyone has information about this incident or can identify the suspects, then please call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-3651. If anyone locates the stolen Dodge Charger, they ask you dial 911 immediately.
