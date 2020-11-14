Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Indiana jump to 8,451

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 8,451 new COVID-19 cases, breaking Thursday’s record of 5,708.
Health officials say the total number of cases is 244,887.
Here is a breakdown of the cases for counties in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 66 new cases (1,628 total)
- Franklin County: 19 new cases (524 total)
- Ohio County: eight new cases (186 total)
- Ripley County: 55 new cases (916 total)
- Switzerland County: 13 new cases (201 total)
- Union County: 13 new cases (216 total)
There are now 25 new deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 4,638.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is now 10.9%, according to the ISDH.
Due to the increase in positivity rates, Gov. Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state’s reopening plan is being scaled back and new requirements are coming.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season will be announced next week, Gov. Holcomb said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.