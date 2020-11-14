Northbound lane on I-71/75 in NKY reopens with new traffic pattern

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say I-71/I-75 northbound is now open to one lane after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck happened on the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday morning.
The lane is open to local traffic only and is intended to increase access to downtown Covington.
According to KYTC, the following exit ramps are now open:
- Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – Exit 186;
- Dixie Highway (U.S.25) – Exit 188;
- Kyles Lane (KY 1072) – Exit 189;
- 12th St./MLK Blvd (KY 1120) – Exit 191; and
- 5th St (KY 8) – Exit 192.
The northbound on-ramps at 4th Street and 12th Street, as well as the Brent Spence Bridge, are still closed.
Since Wednesday’s crash, crews have cleaned up the debris, and engineers have been brought in to check the bridge.
Officials say 20 inspectors are examining the bridge’s condition, along with the concrete deck and structure above the road lanes.
The Coast Guard closed the Ohio River to water traffic underneath the bridge after an inspection took place Friday evening, the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.
Advanced steel testing is ongoing.
