Ohio health officials report 7,715 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported Saturday that there are 7,715 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday.
This brings the total amount of cases to 290,243. Of the total number, 200,715 are presumably to have recovered.
Health officials say 14 people have died due to the virus, bringing the total amount of deaths to 5,714.
Hospitalizations went down to 220 since Friday. The total amount hospitalized is 22,076, the ODH said.
Health officials report 23 ICU admissions in the last 24 hours.
To help slow the spread, Gov. DeWine announced several new orders Wednesday.
DeWine reissued the state’s mask mandate with three new provisions, including an enforcement provision and penalties for violations.
Each retail store in the state will be required to sign signifying patrons to wear masks within the business. Each store will also be responsible for ensuring customers and employees comply.
Additionally, the governor announced a new retail compliance unit comprised of the Bureau of Workers Compensation agents. The first violation will result in a written warning. A second violation will result in the closure of the store for 24 hours.
The governor also announced that social gatherings, such as wedding receptions and funerals, will have significant restrictions. He also said congregate areas will no longer be allowed to be open.
Everyone must be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks, and dancing and games will be prohibited.
DeWine also warned that if the virus does not slow down, restaurants, bars, and fitness centers will have to close. He said that he will evaluate this by Thursday.
“If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to make these closures,” said the governor. “I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and owners, but these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
