Search efforts continue for missing 19-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Crews were out Saturday as a part of a private search effort for a 19-year-old who went missing on Sept. 26.
The Cincinnati Police Department partnered with Texas Equusearch to follow up on Dominic Allen’s whereabouts.
“We had ATV’s out yesterday. We also had several of us out on foot yesterday, covering multiple miles worth of trails and wooded areas back here. Just going through as much as we possibly can trying to find him,”Detective Bill Wolner said.
The group brought a drone to help them search the area near Forthmann Place in Cincinnati Saturday.
The night he wenting missing, Allen told his parents he was going to visit a friend, police said. That was the last time his family says they heard from him.
Allen’s family says it is not like him to do anything of the sort.
They say his social media accounts have not had any activity since he went missing.
“If anybody has any information on Dominic’s whereabouts, just come forward,” Detective Wolner said. “He’s not in any sort of trouble. We just want to find out where he’s at, [make sure] that he’s okay, and we want to bring some information to let them know that. Dominic’s life matters, and we really need to find him.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
