U.S. Army identifies soldier from Painesville as 1 of 5 Americans killed in Egyptian helicopter crash

They were part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

U.S. Army identifies soldier from Painesville as 1 of 5 Americans killed in Egyptian helicopter crash
Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee, 35, was a UH-60 Helicopter Reparier assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. Originally from Painesville, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 2003 and arrived in Egypt in July 2020. His previous overseas tours include tours in Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. McKee's awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Combat Action Badge, Senior Aircrew Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. (Source: U.S. Army)
By Simon Hannig, Avery Williams, and Shannon Smith | November 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 10:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A solider from Painesville has been identified as one of the five American victims that are dead after a helicopter crash in Egypt, the U.S. Army said Saturday.

The soldiers died as a result of a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

  • Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
  • Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee’s father, Steve McKee, talked to 19 News in the wake of his son’s death.

He said Kyle enlisted in the Army before starting his senior year of high school.

Neighbors of McKee are showing support for the family by placing American flags in their yards.

A GoFundMe for McKee’s family has raised more than $15,000.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai, said in a released statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice."

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.