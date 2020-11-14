4 teenagers shot in Winton Hills Saturday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say an investigation is underway after 4 teenagers were shot in Winton Hills Saturday night.
The shooting took place a little after 5 p.m. in the 400 Block of Kings Run Drive, according to CPD.
The victims were between the ages of 12 and 15, police say.
Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening and all the victims have been transported to a nearby hospital.
There is currently no information on the suspects, police say.
