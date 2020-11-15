Cincinnati leaders call for city resources to address gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati leaders are calling for city resources to address the gun violence the city experienced over the weekend.
The weekends first shooting, police say, happened Saturday, four children between the ages of 12 and 15 were shot in the 400 block of Kings Run Drive.
“Thank God, thankfully there was no loss of life. But there could have easily been. One inch difference with the way the gun was aimed,” Brian Garry with Neighborhoods United said.
Garry says these kids' childhoods are unsafe because of the lack of city investment, “It’s about economics. The city invests little to nothing in this neighborhood and most neighborhoods where there is gun violence.”
The second shooting took place Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hillside Ave. where police say 25-year-old Joshua Hawkins was found lying in a parking lot unresponsive from a gunshot wound.
Police say Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
For Neighborhoods United co-chair Jack Jose, this one hit close to home, Hawkins was one of his former students at Gamble Montessori High School.
“It’s hard to see all that hard work and that skill that he had. A beautiful smile, just a likable young man. And to see this is how it ended is heartbreaking," says Jose.
The third shooting happened Sunday just after midnight, police say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Wyoming Ave.
Police say they found 29-year-old Teddy Williams who later died at the hospital.
“We can prevent gun violence. They do it in Hyde Park. They do it in Mt. Lookout. So that means it can be done," says Jose.
For Gary and Jose, prevention starts with investing in programs and resources in these neighborhoods.
They say it could make a difference in making these streets a safe and pleasant place to live.
