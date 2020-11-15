Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after police chase from Franklin to Moraine

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) -The driver of a stolen Dark Green Ford Ranger was arrested Saturday after he led police on a chase from Franklin to Moraine.
Franklin police say they attempted to stop the driver, 35-year-old Marcus Mitchell of Englewood, Ohio, around 7:20 p.m. on North Main Street near Pennyroyal Road.
Mitchell drove off on Pennyroyal Road and fled north on Miamisburg-Springboro Road. He then drove through Miamisburg and then headed north on Soldiers Home Road.
Officers then say Mitchell drove behind a house located in the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road and crashed the vehicle.
Police were able to locate Mitchell hiding behind a house.
Mitchell was then taken into custody.
Officers say he faces charges of fleeing and eluding, motor vehicle theft, obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and driving under suspension.
He also has a pending warrant for his arrest in Montgomery County for motor vehicle theft.
Mitchell is held at the Warren County jail on a $55,000 bond.
