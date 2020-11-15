Four Bengals coaches to miss Steelers game due to COVID-19-related reasons

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Bengals announced that a total of four coaches will not be able to attend Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID-19-related reasons.
They are linebackers coach Al Golden, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson, senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, and wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell.
The Bengals say defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs will assume Golden’s responsibilities for the game.
Secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston will take over Jackson’s responsibilities, and defensive assistant Gerald Chatman will take over Duffner’s.
The Bengals say assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters will take over Bicknell’s responsibilities for the game.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.