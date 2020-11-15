Indiana reports 6,844 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday that there are 6,844 new COVID-19 cases with an added 22 deaths.
The total number of cases is at 251,597 and the total number of deaths is 4,660.
Here is a look at the cases for counties in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 52 new cases (1,677 total)
- Franklin County: 8 new cases (532 total)
- Ohio County: Five new cases (191 total)
- Ripley County: 45 new cases (960 total)
- Switzerland County: Four new cases (205 total)
- Union County: Six new cases (222 total)
The ISDH reports that the 7-day positivity rate is at 11.3%.
Due to the increase in positivity rates, Gov. Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state’s reopening plan is being scaled back and new requirements are coming.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season will be announced this week, Gov. Holcomb said.
