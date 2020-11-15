2 injured after tree falls on 2 houses in Dayton, KY due to strong wind gusts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people are injured after strong wind gusts caused a tree to fall on top of two houses in Dayton, KY Sunday.
The Dayton Fire Chief Chris Adkins of the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department says a six to an eight-foot-long tree fell on top of two houses located in the 1200 block of 4th Ave.
Chief Adkins says the houses did have occupants in them.
One person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and another was taken to St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, Chief Adkins said.
Chief Adkins says both people have non-life-threatening injuries.
The chief also says both houses will be condemned.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.