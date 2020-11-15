Man dies after shooting on Wyoming Avenue, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wyoming Avenue Sunday.
Police say they were dispatched in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue around 12:15 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the victim, 29-year-old Teddy Williams, outside.
Officers say he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
