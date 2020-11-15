Man dies after shooting on Wyoming Avenue, police say

29-year-old Teddy Williams died after a shooting Sunday morning. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 15, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 4:34 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wyoming Avenue Sunday.

Police say they were dispatched in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, 29-year-old Teddy Williams, outside.

Officers say he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

