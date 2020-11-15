Man dies in Riverside shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died Saturday after a shooting happened in Riverside.
Officers say they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. to the 5400 block of Hillside Avenue for a man lying unresponsive in the parking lot.
When police arrived, they found Joshua Hawkins, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
