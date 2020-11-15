Man dies in Riverside shooting, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 15, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:44 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died Saturday after a shooting happened in Riverside.

Officers say they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. to the 5400 block of Hillside Avenue for a man lying unresponsive in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found Joshua Hawkins, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

