Miami’s game against Ohio canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Miami’s game against Ohio will not be played because of COVID-19 concerns on Ohio’s roster.
The game was scheduled for Tuesday, but will not be played and is officially declared a no contest.
According to a release from the Miami athletic department, the game was called off on Sunday because of “roster issue on the Ohio football team related to COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.”
Miami’s season was delayed until the first week of November because of the Mid American Conference’s concerns related to COVID-19.
The RedHawks have played two games and are now scheduled to play next on Saturday Nov. 28 against Akron.
