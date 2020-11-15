2 people transported after crash in Deerfield Township

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals after a crash in Deerfield Township. (Source: Gray News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 3:58 PM

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Two people were transported to nearby hospitals after a crash involving two vehicles occurred in Deerfield Township Sunday.

Deerfield Township firefighters say they got a call about a crash on Mason Montgomery Road and Deerfield Boulevard around 2 p.m.

One vehicle landed on its side, firefighters said.

The extent of their injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

