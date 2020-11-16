Amberly Village woman thought paralyzed now making 'breakthroughs’ in recovery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Right now, and for the foreseeable future, Lauren Berg spends her days in a hospital bed. She’s intubated so she can’t speak, and husband Justin Berg says it’s been difficult.
“When you lay in that bed, day after day, it’s really tough,” Justin said Monday.
But the community is stepping up to help this Amberly Village couple, and it’s making a huge difference.
Lauren has been hospitalized since she fell down a flight of stairs and broke her neck on Oct. 4, a day Justin says he’ll never forget.
“I ran down and asked her, ‘What can you do? Can you do anything?' And she just shook her head no," Justin recalled.
Then Lauren closed her eyes, and Justin says he couldn’t tell if she was breathing. He performed chest compressions until EMS arrived. To his relief, the first responders told him he was breathing and had a pulse.
“Huge sigh of relief,” he said, “but still terrified.”
Lauren was transported to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, then to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where her doctor gave Justin a shocking update: “He said, ‘You need to prepare that your wife is paralyzed,’ and my heart just sank.”
An eight-hour surgery ensued. Lauren was in the ICU for 10 days. Then, miraculously, Justin says doctors began to see movement in both her hands and feet.
The neck injury, he explains, is ‘incomplete,’ meaning there’s a chance she could recover.
Lauren spent a week at the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care. Now the couple is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
“Today she did a full day, doing great, had some breakthroughs," Justin said.
Lauren’s full recovery has no timeframe. Still, she and Justin are drawing hope and inspiration from a community that’s stepped up to support them.
The most tangible forms of that support are the stacks of well-wishing cards, candy and flowers sent by people they know — and some they don’t.
Then there’s the babysitting. Lauren hasn’t seen the couple’s two children since the accident. With him attending to his wife, Justin says 20 people have helped watch the kids while they’re away.
Also while they’re away, Justin says says some friends are working on their home to make it more accessible for when Lauren returns.
But the real kicker is the GoFundMe fundraiser. It’s already raised more than $176,000 for the couple.
“It really lifts her spirits,” Justin says of the community’s support.
