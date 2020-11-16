EB I-275 reopens after I-471 crash, expect long delays

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after a crash shut down before I-471 in northern Kentucky earlier Monday morning, but expect long delays.
The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m., bringing traffic to a dead stop as motorists try to detour around the closed Brent Spence Bridge.
One person was taken to a hospital, dispatchers say.
