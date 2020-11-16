Fundraiser launched for pup found on death’s door, now thriving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pup named Rio is thriving weeks after he came to a local animal shelter on death’s door.
The shelter, Cincinnati Animal Care said Monday, “Fast action from our medical team, our veterinary partners and your donations now have this little guy plotting how he’s going to steal a piece of Thanksgiving turkey!”
Rio, just 6 months old, was reportedly dumped on the side of a road in a trash bag. Previously his rescuers called him a miracle, saying the fact he is even alive today is almost unbelievable.
“He was definitely one of the more critical cases I’ve seen in awhile," Amanda Taylor, the Medical Director at Cincinnati Animal Care, told FOX19 NOW. “He was literally very close to death.”
A Good Samaritan brought Rio to Cincinnati Animal Care on Nov. 3.
The shelter is taking donations to help pay for Rio’s treatments. They have started a GoFundMe page to collect donations online.
