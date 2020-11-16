High winds knock down Home Depot sign in Butler County

Fairfield Township, Ohio (FOX19) - High winds blew down the Home Depot sign in Fairfield Township Sunday, closing Bypass 4 for several hours, Butler County dispatchers say.
No one was hurt when the sign fell about 1 p.m.
Bypass 4 reopened about 5 a.m. Monday, but the westbound turn lane off Princeton Road onto Bypass 4 remains blocked, according to dispatchers.
More than 20,00 Duke Energy customers lost power Sunday as widespread high winds gusted between 40 and 50 mph throughout most of the region.
Wind gusts nearby in Hamilton at that time were reported to be 52 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport saw winds gust up to 55 mph by 11:29 a.m., they said.
It was all straight-line winds, no tornadoes are suspected.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.