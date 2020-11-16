7 holidays in 7 days: Little boy with bone cancer gets wish fulfilled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation is fulfilling a 2-year-old boy’s wish of seven holidays in seven days.
Easton has a rare form of bone cancer. Doctors have done everything they can for him and are now taking it day by day.
With each passing day, Easton and his family want to make every moment a memorable one.
With the help of the Mask-A-Wish Foundation, the baseball-loving 2-year-old will get to celebrate everything from his birthday to the Fourth of July and even Christmas in the span of seven days.
“We would wake up every morning and we would ask him, ‘what holiday do you want today,’ and every day he’d say, ‘holiday pumpkin,’ and it was like the biggest smile on his face when it was Halloween," Easton’s mom, Tracy, said. "He was so excited, and we had Easter yesterday and when the Easter Bunny came, he was extremely ecstatic and happy, and seeing the smile on his face is what it’s all about.”
Even though it is now the middle of November, dozens of people came out to celebrate Easton and the Fourth of July on Monday.
Taylor Schultheis with Make-A-Wish said what made Easton’s wish all the better was the involvement of the community.
“I think it’s special because we were able to incorporate the community," explained Schultheis. "A lot of people have stepped up and helped us celebrate Easton’s wish, especially in creative ways. With COVID restrictions we have been able to put a holiday in a box every day for his family to celebrate.”
The actions and support from the community left both Easton and his parents speechless.
Tracy described the love and support as “really special.”
Easton’s seven-day holiday celebration wraps up Tuesday with a Christmas party. They are going to carol, and Santa will be delivering presents to Easton.
