7 holidays in 7 days: Little boy with bone cancer gets wish fulfilled

“We would wake up every morning and we would ask him, ‘what holiday do you want today,’ and every day he’d say, ‘holiday pumpkin,’ and it was like the biggest smile on his face when it was Halloween," Easton’s mom, Tracy, said. "He was so excited, and we had Easter yesterday and when the Easter Bunny came, he was extremely ecstatic and happy, and seeing the smile on his face is what it’s all about.”