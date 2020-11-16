Indiana reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana is reporting a little more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The 5,218 COVID-19 cases announced Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) brings the state’s overall total to 256,744.
Indiana set its record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 8,451.
Here is a breakdown of the cases for counties in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 40 new cases (1,717 total)
- Franklin County: 16 new cases (547 total)
- Ohio County: Five new cases (196 total)
- Ripley County: 33 new cases (993 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (208 total)
- Union County: Five new cases (227 total)
The ISDH reported 26 COVID-19 deaths Monday.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in the FOX19 Now viewing area.
The state’s death toll is now at 4,686
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate continues to rise and is now at 11.7%, according to the ISDH. It was 10.6% on Oct. 13.
With new cases rising and positivity rates increasing, Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued new requirements for counties in the orange or red levels of the state’s advisory system.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season will be announced this week, Gov. Holcomb said.
