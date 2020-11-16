Brent Spence Bridge gets target reopening date, Beshear announces

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the target date for opening the Brent Spence Bridge is Dec. 23.
The Nov. 11 fiery crash between two trucks did not compromise the integrity of the bridge, the governor said based on inspections and tests.
As a structure, the Brent Spence Bridge is “still sound and sturdy,” Beshear said on Monday.
Officials say the fire only damaged about 200 feet of the bridge in total.
Crews have already been on-site to inspect what repairs the bridge will need, he explained.
Damaged concrete on the upper part of the bridge will need to be replaced, but the bottom part will need to be milled and filld in, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
These repairs will start as soon as possible, Gray said.
Ohio River traffic will not be closed while the repairs are being made, Gray said.
Beshear did not give a cost estimate for the repairs, but Friday the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $12 million in funding for the work.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.