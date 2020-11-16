WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cranley, city leaders to give update on COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley, City Manager Paula Boggs Muething and Health Commissioner Melba Moore will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are scheduled to speak at 1:45 p.m.
Effective Monday, Cranley said they closed City Hall to the public to ensure the safety of the public and city employees.
“During this time we will reconfigure council chambers, add barriers to increase separation, and install air purifiers where possible. The number of positive cases in our community is significantly worse than it was in the spring, reaching an all time high over last several days,” he said.
Cranley said residents should not disregard warnings from health officials.
“Wear masks. Avoid groups. Practice healthy behavioral measures like washing your hands and wiping down common contact surfaces. Take this seriously. We are counting on you,” he said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 298,096 cases and 5,722 deaths.
Here is a look at the cases for counties in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Hamilton Co. - 24,998 cases, 362 deaths
- Butler Co. - 12,362 cases, 139 deaths
- Warren Co. - 6,538 cases, 72 deaths
- Clermont Co. - 4,396 cases, 42 deaths
- Brown Co. - 731 cases, 4 deaths
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.