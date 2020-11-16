New mass gatherings limits causing second round of postponements in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s revised health order limiting mass gatherings goes into effect Tuesday, but it’s already affecting events locally.
Collette Griffin was due to get married in September. That didn’t happen because of COVID-19. Now with DeWine’s order, she says she’s postponing her wedding yet again.
“As the pandemic got worse and worse, we just decided it wasn’t worth it, because I love my older generations and my younger generations and I want to see them throughout the years,” she told FOX19 NOW Monday.
Griffin says she completely understands why DeWine issued the revised order, even as the guidelines it contains make it difficult for her to have the wedding she’d hoped for.
“That sounds crazy, but I understand why he’s doing this, because at this point we really need to try and stop the curve so we can bring these numbers down,” Griffin said. "But that sounds pretty problematic for any type of bride that wants to have a really good wedding.
The revised order limits mass gatherings to 10 people. Also in the order:
- No socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing;
- Guests must be seated at all times;
- Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are allowed;
- If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats;
- Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages; and
- No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.
Griffin says she’s taking things day by day for now and looking forward to her wedding day, which is now planned for March. She says there will be fewer people there than she had originally hoped.
“So at this point, we are just going with what my venue wants to do, and hopefully they will have it set up to where it follows the guidelines of DeWine, and then at least we can still have a wedding," she said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.