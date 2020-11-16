Newport Dog Park reopens, moved to larger location

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Residents of the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati-area can now take their dogs to a new and improved dog park in Newport.
The Newport Dog Park, located at 901 E. 6th St. right behind the Newport Branch of the Campbell County Library, reopened to the public Monday.
Officials say the original park opened in 2012 on Linden Avenue.
“Due to its extreme popularity, the old park quickly became crowded and lacked an area for small dogs, the parking was inadequate, and there was a tremendous amount of erosion,” the press release said.
The new location has a fenced-in home located in a larger area.
It includes:
- Twice the space as the former park.
- Separate small dog area.
- Pet-friendly benches.
- Water fountain and plumbing.
- Concrete pathways
- Easier access for vehicles and dedicated parking spaces.
- Community walking paths.
- Landscaping.
“The development of the new park is a great example of local government and the community coming together to work on a major improvement for the entire city,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme."
Over $60,000 was raised, including $25,000 donated from The Newport Foundation and the City of Newport.
“The park is completely funded and ready to go,” said Tim Appleton, an East Row resident who chaired the neighborhood’s efforts to develop the park along with key committee members Bill Mackison, Elaine Pearl, and Madison Farr.
Other donations came from the National Band & Tag Company of Newport, Newport on the Levee and MedVet, Ron and Monica Gardener, Jeff and Missy Richardson, Audrey Oeczarsak, Tom White, and NK Stone.
