ODOT taking advantage of Brent Spence Bridge closure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Brent Spence Bridge Closure is not bad news for everyone it turns out.
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are using the unexpected closure to get some routine maintenance work done. ODOT says crews are safely able to perform drain cleaning, grass cutting, pavement repairs, guardrail work, and more.
“Our managers have been reviewing that area to look for any maintenance improvements, some of which have already started, that can be completed while the bridge is closed,” said ODOT District 8 Highway Management Administrator Doug Gruver. “This allows us to get some needed work done without adding additional impacts to drivers and keeps our workers safe.”
A fiery crash on Nov. 11 closed the bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington indefinitely.
Kentucky leaders said the damage from the crash could close the bridge for weeks or maybe even months. The Brent Spence Bridge carries about 160,000 vehicles per day, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project website.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update at 2:15 p.m. Monday.
