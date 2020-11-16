State police: Police shoot, kill man following Batesville standoff

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - A man was shot and killed by Batesville police following a standoff Monday, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police said.
Sgt. Wheeles said Batesville police originally got a call around 8 a.m. regarding a domestic situation on Bridlewood Trace.
Officers were able to get a woman and three small children out of the home.
Police tried to make contact with the man inside but he fired a shot toward the officers, Sgt. Wheeles said.
He said additional shots were fired from inside the home as the morning went on.
Sgt. Wheeles said the man came outside around 11:30 a.m. armed with a handgun.
He said officers fired shots at the man and hit him at least one time.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, Sgt. Wheeles said.
No officers were injured.
Indiana State Police troopers are leading the investigation.
