7,268 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported 7,268 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 305,364 and the total number of deaths 5,742.
Hospitalizations are slightly up since Sunday with 213 newly hospitalized. The total number of those hospitalized is 22,478, ODH officials say.
Health officials say 19 ICU admissions were reported since Sunday bringing the total amount to 4,223.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 25,528 cases, 362 deaths
- Butler County - 12,610 cases, 139 deaths
- Warren County - 6,751 cases, 72 deaths
- Clermont County - 4,526 cases, 42 deaths
- Brown County - 747 cases, four deaths
“We’re not talking about shutting down, we’re talking about slowing down. This is a very crucial time. We’re asking people to reduce their social interactions for the next few weeks. We’re seeing tremendous spread because people are letting their guard down around friends/family,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday on Twitter.
DeWine said due to the spread of the virus, the odds of getting COVID-19 are much higher.
“This is a different ballgame. We must all wear masks, practice social distancing, and protect one another,” he said.
To help slow the spread of the virus, Gov. DeWine announced new orders Wednesday.
He reissued the mask mandate with several provisions, including an enforcement provision and penalties for violations.
DeWine says retail stores are required to post signs telling patrons they must wear masks within the stores.
He also said that if the spread of the virus does not slow down, bars, restaurants, and gyms will have to close. DeWine said that he would re-evaluate this by Thursday.
