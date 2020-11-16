Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Oakley, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by an impaired driver Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cavour Street in Oakley, police say.
Gregory Wright, 59, was driving an Acura MDX in reverse northbound on Cavour Street when he hit a parked and unattended Subaru Outback.
He then hit the victim, 64-year-old Kristina Schwab, police say.
Afterwards Wright continued in reverse, striking a parked and unattended Ford Focus.
Schwab sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Wright was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Police say impairment was a factor but that excessive speed was not.
A CPD investigation is ongoing.
Any witnesses are urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.