Sundermann, Landsman to propose City Hall reforms after 2 council members accused of taking bribes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Councilmembers Betsy Sundermann and Greg Landsman are holding separate news conferences Monday to announce reforms at City Hall.
Sundermann’s is 9 a.m. and Landsman’s is 10 a.m.
This comes after two Cincinnati council members, Tamaya Dennard and Jeff Pastor, were arrested this year - including Pastor just last week - and accused by federal authorities of taking bribes from developers in exchange for their votes.
Landsman said in a statement sent out by his staff Sunday:
“Larry Householder’s $60 million corruption scheme in Columbus will cost taxpayers a $1 billion if we don’t succeed in court. There is a United States Senator trying to keep her seat in Georgia despite indications of insider trader. Her husband owns the stock exchange and the couple sold and bought millions in stocks after a classified briefing. Plus, what has happened here. As such, these reforms are aimed at restoring public trust not just in government but also the idea and potential of public service. While I hope Columbus and Washington follow, I’m in a position to help lead here, which is what I’m doing.”
On Friday, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman called for changes to the city’s charter that would prohibit council members from continuing to serve as soon as they are charged with a felony crime.
In Ohio, elected officials who are convicted of felonies are prohibited from holding public office, but there is no statewide or local rule forcing them out if they are charged.
Suspension proceedings can begin if state charges are filed related to their office, but that process is not immediate.
Any changes to the city’s charter, or constitution, would require gathering petition signatures that would be enough to place the issue on a future ballot so voters can decide.
A federal indictment unsealed last week accuses Pastor of soliciting and receiving $55,000 in bribes in exchange for his votes on council for two development projects August 2018 to February 2019. The allegations against Pastor are related to the Convention Place Mall on Elm Street Downtown.
He is charged with 10 counts including wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion by a government official, and money laundering.
Federal prosecutors say Pastor began soliciting money from developers shortly after he took office in early 2018 and at time accepted bags of cash in return for his vote or other favorable treatment.
His business partner, Tyran Marshall, also is charged in the corruption case. Prosecutors describe him as “a middleman” who arranged for some payments and set up a charitable nonprofit Pastor used to “sanitize” money from the alleged bribes.
The federal investigation included undercover FBI agents posing as developers and using electronic surveillance. At least two whistleblowers also helped to uncover the pay-to-play scheme, according to the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
So far, Pastor has not resigned as several of his colleagues have asked for him to do, including Councilmember Sundermann.
If does, Pastor does step aside, he already selected Smitherman two years ago to select his replacement.
Smitherman told FOX19 NOW on Friday it would be solely his decision to select someone to fulfill the rest of Pastor’s four-year term, which began in January 2018.
There will be no committees or lengthy, drawn-out processes, he vows.
“My job is to protect the institution. That’s I swore to. That’s what I was elected to. I plan to exercise that right.”
Smitherman says he thinks the bigger issue exposed now is fixing what he calls a “weakness” the city’s charter.
“I think we have a problem and I plan to work to fix the problem. I definitely think we need charter reform. Clearly, I don’t think anyone was thinking that members of council would be in the situation that they are in," he said.
Dennard initially did not resign from council after her arrest in February on federal fraud and bribery charges.
She did the following month after a lawsuit was filed by attorney Curt Hartman on behalf of voters to try to force it and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced they would seek her suspension from office if she didn’t.
Dennard and Pastor’s cases are not connected, federal authorities have said, but they do show a “culture of corruption” in Cincinnati and northern Ohio in Toledo.
Dennard is set to be sentenced Nov. 24.
Pastor’s charges are “done,” but their investigation continues, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said during a news conference last week.
“We have a way to go,” he said. “We still have some prosecutions to do.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
