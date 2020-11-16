Sunny, chilly, & dry trend to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday the weather starts a dry, sunny and cool to mild streak as a large, slow moving high system dominates the eastern United States. Look for lows on Monday in the upper 30′s with a daytime high of 52 degrees.
We stay in the upper 40′s on Tuesday and Wednesday for daytime highs over the next few years.
High temperatures will make the low 60s by Thursday. Because the circulation around a high pressure system in the northern hemisphere is clockwise, as the system moves eastward winds become more southerly and air temperatures warm.
Saturday a weak cold front will stall just north of the city and bring a small chance of showers. Showers are more likely Sunday.
