Suspects considered armed, dangerous after home invasion robbery, police say

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Four suspects are considered armed and dangerous after stealing two vehicles in a home invasion robbery Monday, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
The suspects wore ski masks when they went inside a home in the 8900 block of Chimney Sweep around 11 a.m., police said.
Once inside, police say the suspects showed a gun and demanded money from the homeowners.
The suspects stole two vehicles from the home, police said.
One of the vehicles was found in Newport, Kentucky, but a white 2015 Lexus RX 350 with Ohio plate GIK6228 has not been found, according to police.
Anyone who sees that vehicle is asked to call 911 and the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Police said the homeowners were not injured during the robbery.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.