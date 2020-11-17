Brent Spence Bridge closure: Best detours now

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington remains closed indefinitely after a fiery crash last week.
Here are the best detours we see right now:
- You can detour onto Interstates 471, 275 to 471, 71, 74 and U.S. 50, but expect heavier than normal traffic, officials say. Watch for slower-than-usual traffic on eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill due to a crash. Traffic on the Big Mac Bridge along I-471 is heavy.
- One lane is open on northbound I-71/75 between I-275 and 5th Street. The single lane is open to local traffic only and is intended to increase access to downtown Covington, authorities say. The ramps to northbound I-71/75 from 5th Street and 12th streets remain closed.
- The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge also open again, but it’s closed to semi tractor-trailers due to a weight limit.
- The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge in Covington, but traffic already is stacking up.
The following exit ramps also are now open, according to Kentucky state transportation officials:
- Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – Exit 186;
- Dixie Highway (U.S.25) – Exit 188;
- Kyles Lane (KY 1072) – Exit 189;
- 12th St./MLK Blvd (KY 1120) – Exit 191; and
- 5th St (KY 8) – Exit 192.
- For drivers headed south, especially north of the Norwood Lateral and Ronald Reagan Highway, I-71 would be a good option. Take I-71 to I-471, then I-275 west, and finally back to I-71/75 south.
Related story | Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens, but no trucks allowed
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has asked drivers for patience.
The Brent Spence is now expected to reopen right before Christmas, hopefully by Dec. 23.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.