Chilly weather today and downright cold tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures have fallen this morning and will remain steady through much of the day. We will see a small rebound as we make it into the mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight with clear skies overhead, it will be cold with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Expect some frost as the winds will also die down.
Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and a little warmer. High 48. Thursday and Friday are warmer with highs in the low 60s and dry weather.
Clouds will increase Saturday but it will be warm with a high of 67. Sunday rain returns to the area and stays with us Monday too. Then colder weather arrives for Thanksgiving week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.