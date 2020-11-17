Colder, breezy, & sunny for your Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A breezy start to your Tuesday, as temperatures are dropping into the upper 30′s. Expect a sunny but cold day once this front moves through with highs only in the mid 40′s.
High temperatures will make the low 60s by late week, as our winds move out of the south.
Saturday a weak cold front will stall just north of the city and bring a small chance of showers. Showers are more likely Sunday into Monday along with very chilly weather arriving for early next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.