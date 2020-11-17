Fire damages Cracker Barrel in Forest Park

Crews responded to a fire reported at Cracker Barrell restaurant near Interstate 275 in Forest Park early Tuesday (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 17, 2020 at 4:12 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 4:12 AM

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - An early morning fire damaged the inside of the Cracker Barrel restaurant off Winton Road near Interstate 275 and will keep it from opening Tuesday, Forest Park fire officials said.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out about 1 a.m., they said.

A damage estimate was not available.

The cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews cleared the scene about 3:19 a.m.

