Fire damages Cracker Barrel in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - An early morning fire damaged the inside of the Cracker Barrel restaurant off Winton Road near Interstate 275 and will keep it from opening Tuesday, Forest Park fire officials said.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out about 1 a.m., they said.
A damage estimate was not available.
The cause remains under investigation.
Fire crews cleared the scene about 3:19 a.m.
