Freestore Foodbank, LaRosa’s Pizza help provide Thanksgiving dinner to families in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to the pandemic, the Freestore Foodbank will not do its normal distribution for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They are still working hard to put food on the table of thousands of people in Cincinnati.
The Freestore Foodbank is busy as shoppers pick up what they need for Thanksgiving dinner.
In years past, people would come in one day to get their thanksgiving box. This year, rather than pick up a box, people can come any day from now until Nov. 25 and shop for supplies for their holiday meal.
“They’ll have turkeys, they’ll have Mac 'n Cheese,” continues Freestore Foodbank CEO Kurt Reiber, “Who doesn’t love Mac 'n Cheese on a cold November night? And it’s all the fix’ins that they would be able to have, and we’ll have some great fresh produce for those families. We’re going to have some salads available to them.”
The Freestore Foodbank has seen a large increase in need, not only during the pandemic but also in recent weeks and months.
Thanks to the help from LaRosa’s Pizza, the Freestore Foodbank will be able to help more families with their “Feed our Neighbors in Need” program.
“We just believe in our DNA it’s important to give back to the community that provides us sustenance,” explains LaRosa’s Pizza CEO Mike LaRosa. “Because without the community to serve we wouldn’t be here without a business. So. it’s our way of giving back to the source of our company’s success.”
With every buddy card purchase, $5 will go straight to the food bank. That is the equivalent of 15 meals.
Just last year, LaRosa’s was able to donate more than $50,000 to the Freestore Foodbank.
“The LaRosa’s family just has been wonderful supporters of the Freestore [Foodbank] over the years,” said Reiber. “And them making these buddy cards available once again during the holidays, feeding families right here in this community, really makes a huge difference.”
A buddy card is good for 14 free cheese pizzas when you purchase 14 large pizzas.
That puts pizza on your table, and a tasty Thanksgiving meal on the tables of so many in need this year.
The Freestore Foodbank will also do a large food distribution Friday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That will be at the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy on Seymour Avenue.
