Gov. Holcomb in quarantine after security detail members test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb is in quarantine after some of his security detail members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
The governor and First Lady Janet Holcomb began quarantine Tuesday because they are considered close contacts.
Gov. Holcomb and his wife will be tested later this week, his office said.
The governor will still be part of the weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday, but he will be joining by phone.
