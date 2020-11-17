Graeter’s to launch vegan frozen desserts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Graeter’s Ice Cream announced Tuesday it has teamed up with food technology company Perfect Day to launch Perfect Indulgence, Graeter’s first-ever line of vegan frozen desserts using Perfect Day’s innovative animal-free dairy protein.
These products will be available online at graeters.com on Nov. 27 and in Graeter’s scoop shops Dec. 1.
Graeter’s is launching Perfect Indulgence with six of its traditional flavors:
- Black Cherry Chocolate Chip
- Cookies & Cream
- Oregon Strawberry
- Mint Chocolate Chip
- Chocolate
- Chocolate Chip.
Graeter’s says it plans to release additional flavors, like Madagascar Vanilla Bean, in the future.
“The taste of Perfect Indulgence is exactly what our customers have come to expect after 150 years of bringing them irresistibly indulgent ice cream,” said Richard Graeter, fourth generation family member and president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream.
“We are excited to finally be able to serve authentic Graeter’s indulgence to guests who choose to eat vegan or cannot enjoy our regular ice cream due to a lactose intolerance. Until now, we couldn’t put our name on a vegan product because it simply did not live up to our standards. But now, with Perfect Day, we can. Enjoy!”
Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Perfect Day, said, “We’re honored to partner with Graeter’s Ice Cream, a venerable brand beloved across generations for its great taste and uncompromising quality. From the coasts to the Midwest, and across the entire world, everyone’s looking for kinder, greener offerings that deliver on taste appeal. This is just the beginning of what we see as a tremendous opportunity to share delicious, animal-free dairy with people in a mainstream capacity.”
